This Week in Local History: March 11, 2021

10 years ago

* U.S. Census figures show that Graham County grew by 10.9 percent from 2000-2010, up from 7,993 to 8,861 residents. County Planner Josh Carpenter said, “The increase in population shows the need to keep up services for existing residents and newcomers.” County Manager Mickey Duvall added, “The county needs to look toward more services for our senior citizens.”

* The Robbinsville Knights slid into baseball season on a 3-0 winning streak. Senior pitcher Hunter Phillips only allowed one earned run in the six innings that he pitched against Swain County, to help the Knights to a 4-3 win over the Maroon Devils. Phillips finished the game with 16 strikeouts. Robbinsville continued its winning streak with a 9-3 win over Blue Ridge.

25 years ago

* The trial of a former executive director of Graham County Chamber of Commerce that was accused of embezzling thousands of dollars was held in June. Frances Mathis Carver was indicted in January on charges of embezzling $62,573 in county money. Between 1989-93, the money was discovered missing. Carver was responsible for the money for the Graham County Chamber and the Travel and Tourism Board.

* Kyle Orr wasn’t just playing when he defeated Jason Jones of Mitchell High 1-0 in the consolidation finals, to take third place in the state wrestling tournament, which was held in Charlotte. Also competing at the tournament were Dustin Millsaps and Bucky Ayers.

50 years ago

* Fontana Village officially opened its 1971 season with a stage show at the recreation hall. Kathy Hill and the Kountry Kings Bands’ performance was to benefit Graham County Schools, with 25 cents of each ticket sold going toward the senior class for their senior trip. The Kountry Kings Band was formed in 1965 and steadily grew to be the most sought after band for engagements. Ron Williams lead the band and sang at the show. Tickets were $2.25 each.

* After the final game of the Smoky Mountain Conference Tournament in Cullowhee, the Black Knights received many awards. The boys team placed second on the All-Conference team and received two trophies. Senior forward Mark Manuel and Senior guard Lowell Snider made All-Conference and Shirley Jackson made the team for the second year. Connie Calonehuskie, Vicki Walsh and Margaret Jenkins made the Smoky Mountain Conference team for the Lady Knights. The Coach of the Year, in the Western Division of the Conference was Judy Nichols.

– Diane West