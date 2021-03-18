This Week in Local History: March 18, 2021

Body

10 years ago

* Graham County School officials were bracing for cuts amounting to about a $1.5 million loss in state and federal funds. Superintendent Chip Carringer said, “We are facing the most financially difficult year that we’ve ever encountered.” The state advised school systems to prepare for an 8.6 percent decrease in funding, amounting to about a cut of $730,000.

* A Forum Focus Kayaking event was held at Stecoah Valley Cultural Arts Center. The focus forum referenced World Freestyle Kayaking Championships – which were held in the Nantahala Gorge – to discuss the impact that these events would have on this area. Participants left with a better understanding about the upcoming championships, how to participate as tourism partners and how to best leverage these events to return business to our area.

25 years ago

* The Graham County School Board received 11 exceptional applications from hopefuls to be interviewed for a new Superintendent of Schools. Applications went through background checks and those that were chosen were asked to come to Graham County for an interview. Only one person from Graham County submitted an application. “The rest were from North Carolina, except for one that was in the military in Okinawa, Japan. She’s been working in 12 different schools over there,” said William Snider, who sat on the Board of Education.

* Bob Hendrix, president of the Smoky Mountain Conference, announced that the conference was proud that the Hardee’s Corporation has consented to sponsor All-Conference Athletics. A donation of $5,000 was used to underwrite expenses incurred in all sports, such as tournament expenses of officials, individual all-conference awards and championship trophies.

50 years ago

* The Lady Knights finished third in the District Conference. They went 1-2, to finish third. They beat Marshall 33-31 in the first round. East Yancey beat Robbinsville, 43-35 but the Knights beat Nebo 53-29 to secure their third-place finish.

* The Robbinsville Mites finished third in their division of the Smokey Mountain Youth League, with a record of 6-4. They finished the season with a record of 7-5 at the end of the tournament. The Mites had three players to make the All-Star team: Teddy Phillips, Timmie Solesbee and Tim Moody. Phillips was the leading scorer, with a total of 150 points and an average of 13 points per game. Solesbee was the second-highest scorer with 114 points, for an average of 11 points per game.

-Diane West