This Week in Local History: March 25, 2021

10 years ago

* Graham County Commissioners approved a resolution, stating that said they were personally opposed to the sale of alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs in their county. Graham was the only dry county in North Carolina and did not allow alcohol sales outside of resort areas. Voting to approve the original ordinance were commissioners Raymond Williams, Billy Holder and Connie Orr. Opponents were chairman Mike Edwards and commissioner Sandra Smith. Update: Alcohol sales are set to be on the Town of Robbinsville’s ballot in November.

* The Robbinsville Knights track team looked strong to begin their season. They powered their way to a first-place win with 209 points, beating their closest competition, Swain, by 140 points. The team was seeking its seventh-consecutive Smoky Mountain Conference title. “It was a good beginning to the season, but we will have to greatly improve to get past Murphy and Hayesville,” said coach Ronny Carringer.

25 years ago

* The number of accidents mounted on Highway 129 South. This was Drew Anderson’s first and he hoped his last, which took place in front of the Heritage Pride Amoco Station. Anderson’s pick-up had hit the rear-end of State Trooper Bob Debruhl’s patrol car, which was then struck by Mark Bush’s Rally wagon. Raymond Williams, Sr. – a rescue squad member who was at the scene – said, “ A lifesaver to Debruhl was his seatbelt and airbag. It busted his nose and lip.” The stretch of highway between Heritage Pride and Valley Ford has been the site of many car wrecks.

50 years ago

* Robbinsville is the land-clearing capital of the United States. In just 20 years, Ted Jordan and Ted Phillips have built the firm of Phillips and Jordan, Inc. into a recognized giant among land-clearing contractors. Land clearing is one of the roughest, toughest and most demanding forms of contracting.

– Diane West