This Week in Local History: March 5, 2021

10 years ago

* Graham County deputies arrested a 22-year-old Cullowhee woman and charged her with murder in the death of Shannon David Sawyer. Brittany Jade Moose was arrested at a home on Tapoco Road in Robbinsville. Also arrested was Stevie Lee Franklin, 42 of Madisonville, Tenn., and charged with accessory after the fact.

* Only four members of the 1944 female basketball team – Mildred Blevins, Ruby Nell George, Reba Hamilton and Aileen Lusk – still lived in Robbinsville, but they each remember beating Hayesville by four points to become the first female team to win a conference title for Robbinsville.

25 years ago

* Marshall McClung of Graham County – along with 38 other “Community Heroes” and one Olympian – were awarded the honor of carrying the Olympic flame through western North Carolina on its way to the 1996 Olympics. Also selected was Sidney Wilkey, a Robbinsville native.

* Plans for a new town hall in Santeetlah were progressing now that the town had the deed to the correct parcel of land. The site for the new town hall was downhill from the existing one.

50 years ago

* The Robbinsville Rough Riders roughed it again with six jeeps in a caravan. The group went across Tatham Gap, down to Marble, then across the mountain to Long Bottoms and Little Snowbird.

* The Black Knights became the first Robbinsville team to win the District 8 tournament, with a 49-44 win over the Cullowhee Rebels.

