Not all fun and games

Robbinsville – As the national ACT date approaches, schools across the country are focused on preparing for the exam.

Robbinsville High School is no exception.

Juniors at the school took the test Tuesday. While teachers work hard to make sure that students will do well on their tests, they are also working to combat stress.

The ACT has been in-place since late 1959, testing students’ ability to solve problems with haste. ACT, which stands for American College Testing, is an assessment required by colleges and universities nationwide. Scores range from one to 36.

Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, students were invited to play games, to both prepare students for their tests and calm the nerves of worried juniors.

“The games allow students to de-stress and have fun, but still learn about ACT-required problems,” said Crystal Cody, Robbinsville High School guidance counselor.

Festivities began with Kahoot, an online competitive quiz game with ACT-themed questions.

Also scheduled was an “ACT breakout room,” – consisting of ACT questions, required to be answered to escape the room – and an ACT obstacle course, took place on Monday. Students would answer ACT questions to progress, while dodging and diving through obstacles.