Knights fall in Western final

Newland – Robbinsville's journey to the 1A state dual finals was halted Thursday night.

The Black Knights (18-8) traveled to Avery County for the third and fourth-round of the postseason tournament, with high hopes of another state finals appearance.

But it was not meant to be, as Robbinsville knocked off South Stokes (19-11) in a 43-27, third-round match, before falling to the hosting Vikings (26-3) in the Western Regional Final, 46-27.

The Black Knights' now set their sights on individual championships. Both Aynsley Fink and Gracye Burchfield compete tomorrow in the Women's Invitational at Concord's Carolina Courts (10 a.m. start time), while the remainder of the team takes time to prep for the 1A West Individual Tournament, set to be held at Mount Airy High School on Saturday, Feb. 15.

A more detailed recap of Thursday's action in Avery County will appear in the Feb. 13 edition of The Graham Star.