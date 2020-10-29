Jeffrey White, Sr.

Body

Jeffrey Dale White, Sr., 50 of Fontana Village, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Swain Community Hospital in Bryson City, N.C.

He was the son of Nora Bradley Prince and the late Roger Dale White.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Dodgen White; son, Jeffrey Dale White, Jr. of Gastonia, N.C.; stepmother, Georgia Stewart of Robbinsville; stepsons, Will Haney and Brandon Haney, both of Robbinsville, N.C; daughter, Carleigh Morgan White of York, S.C.; brothers, Tony Stewart of Robbinsville, N.C., Steven White of York, S.C., Chris White of Gastonia, N.C., Mike Prince of Florida, Jamie Trotter of Gastonia, N.C., Roger Morgan of Gastonia, N.C. and Johnny Murray of Robbinsville, N.C; sisters, Erica Bryson of Gastonia, N.C., Kayla White of Clover, S.C., Hellen White of Shelby, N.C. and Chrystal White of Bessemer City, N.C.

He is also survived by his seven grandchildren.

