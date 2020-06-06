Body

Lavinia M. DeHart, 88 of Almond, N.C., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late McKinley and Icie Greene.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry DeHart, her sister Louise Bumgarner, her brother Oscar Greene, grandson Jesse DeHart and great-grandson Christopher Arno.

Lavinia is survived by her children, sons Kit and wife Mary, and Elmo and wife Kathy, both of Almond N.C., and Wyatt of Finchville Ky. and daughter, Sundi DeHart of Almond; grandsons, Scott, Chad (Heather) Perry (Melissa), Richmond (Jessica) and Christian; granddaughters, Amy (Steve), Marykit, Claire (Tim), nine great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters, a brother, Carl and wife Joann Greene, of Robbinsville.

A private graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Panther Creek Cemetery in Graham County.

The Rev. Bobby Edwards officiated.

The grandsons were pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity, or to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Md. 20852.