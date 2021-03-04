Body

Lucy Morgan Wright, 79, of Fontana Dam, N.C., passed peacefully in her sleep, at home on her beloved mountain Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Lucy was the only child of the late Billy and Marguerite Boyd Morgan, of Murray, Ky. She graduated from Farmington High School and received her Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling from Murray State University.

Lucy had a diverse career life, ranging from showing cutting horses in her younger years, to teaching at Murray High School and was a spiritual counselor to many in her later years.

Lucy is survived by her four children, Eddie Rollins and wife Laurie of Murray, Ky.; Richard Rollins of Murray, Ky.; Rita Rollins Ellis and husband Rick of Rotonda, Fla.; and Laura Wright Beasley and husband Bobby of Robbinsville, N.C; seven grandchildren, Amberly Haverstock and husband Ryan of Murray, Ky.; Morgan Trimble and husband Britt of Murray, Ky., Hugh Edward Rollins and wife Mandy of Murray, Ky; Kristina Reiner and husband Jim of Bothell, Wash.; Daniel Langieri of Venice, Fla.; Cassidy and Emma Beasley of Robbinsville, N.C.; nine great-grandchildren, Caroline Larkins, Audrey Walker, Reese and Ruby King, Devlin and Jolie Trimble, Jaycee, Grey and Murphie Rollins; and many other family members.

Throughout her life, Lucy has touched the lives of so many. Always asking us to look inward and be a better version of ourselves. To love and care for those around us. She was always willing to take the time to help if she could help.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make a donation in her honor to your local animal shelter, or to the SECU House in Winston-Salem.

There will be a private family service held at a later date.

