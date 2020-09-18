Body

Thomas Storm Moose – the man, the myth, the legend – has exited his earth pod.

The cosmos are now his playground, as he watches over us until the day arrives that we are all together in the glory with Jesus.

Be warned: this new chapter will no doubt bring mischief. If you see a wasp, fear not; Storm was the self-proclaimed “commander of the bees, man.”

According to lore, the girls loved him and Chuck Norris wanted to be him. His presence was so sublime that the planets wanted to orbit him and leave the sun behind.

Storm liked tinkering, animals, playing music, cooking and fat-bottomed girls.

Not necessarily in that order.

He is the son of Oletha Moody and Tommy Moose. He is the grandson of the late Jay and Leona Moody and Jasper Moose. Storm is survived by his parents, his siblings: Harley and Tyler Moose and his grandmother, Wilma Moose.