Russ coming to Brasstown

From staff reports

Brasstown– Alma Russ will perform a concert at the John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown on Friday at 7 p.m.

The show will be held in the Keith House. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Russ is a singer/songwriter out of Sylva, playing what she considers to be "patchwork music:" country, folk and Appalachian styles pieced together.

Born in Florida, she would spend summers with her family visiting the mountains. Russ took to Appalachian music at an early age, particularly murder ballads. She started playing fiddle in her early teens and eventually took up banjo and guitar.

Russ loves expressing herself through songwriting – as "it's cheaper than therapy" – and she loves playing the old music that's been her foundation and making something that's her own.

For details on Russ, visit almarussofficial.com.