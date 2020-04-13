Body

Beulah Adams Jordan, 94, of Marble, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Valley View Care Center in Andrews.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Clarence and Della Stratton Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Jordan, and her children, Estella Jordan, Linda Kay Jordan, Ruth Jordan Pendergrass, Terry Jordan and Willie Jordan; her sisters, Ethel Adams Phillips and Mellie Brooks; and her brothers, Clyde Adams, Charlie Adams, Floyd Adams and Wayne Adams.

Beulah is survived by her daughter, Lee Ellen Rickett of Andrews, N.C.; her sons, R.L. Jordan of Andrews, N.C., Perry Jordan of Marble, N.C., Ronnie Jordan of Fletcher, N.C., and Jeff Jordan of Robbinsville, N.C.; and her sister, Elma Adams Stratton of Robbinsville, N.C. She has 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the risks of exposure to the family and our staff of the COVID-19 Virus, the family chose to hold private Graveside services.

Services were held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Beulah’s son, Rev. Jeff Jordan, officiated.

Plans for a memorial service – to be held at a later date – are incomplete, but will be announced as they become available.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Jordan family.

