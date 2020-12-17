Body

James Clay Williams, 93 of Lowell, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his granddaughter’s home.

He was born in Graham County, N.C. on Jan. 28, 1927, to the late Willie Bryson Williams and Betty Evelyn Roberts Williams.

Clay was a charter member of Independent Baptist Tabernacle in Dallas, N.C. He was also a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He retired from Pharr Yarns after 42 years of service. He loved old cars, gardening, and canning.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Addie Jones Williams; brothers, Ray, Weaver, Bob and Oliver; and three sisters, Ruth McCall, Addie Isenhour and Frankie Carringer.

Clay is survived by a son, Gerald Williams and wife Lori; two daughters, Lora Jean McGee, and Wanda Vause and husband Joe; a brother, Jack Williams; two sisters, Lois Quilliams and Nell Jenkins; six grandchildren, Carmon Williams, Dana Mahaley, Sherry Mason, Jamie McGee, Nicole Hobbs, and Stephanie Lee; 12 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at the Independent Baptist Tabernacle, Dallas, N.C. Interment followed at the church cemetery.

The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston County Hospice.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, Gastonia.