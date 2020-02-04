Body

Eloise Eller Corbin, 97 1/2, of the Atoah Community in Robbinsville, N.C. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter, and last living child, of the late John Doke and Minnie Hooper Eller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Corbin; her daughter-in-law, Rita Corbin; and sons-in-law, Kenneth Burchfield and Lloyd Millsaps.

Eloise loved singing and playing the guitar. She and Bill along with their family sang at many churches in the area. Even up into her 90’s she traveled and sang to help spread the gospel with the Corbin Family, The Happy Christians and The Shining Pathway Quartet. She was a longtime member and Sunday School Teacher at Atoah Baptist Church.

For many years, she and Bill operated C and C Produce. She loved their trips to the Farmer’s Market to purchase fresh produce. She always

had a big smile and a laugh.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Antionette Burchfield of Robbinsville, N.C., Dee and Harry Wallace of Aiken, S.C., Jan Millsaps, Irene and Alton Prather, and Betty Lou Orr, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; her sons, Billy Corbin and Randall Corbin, both of Robbinsville, N.C.; her grandchildren, Tanya Rhea, Kenny Burchfield, Melissa Holder, Bart Shafer, Mark Corbin, Ryan Corbin, Shannon Patterson, James Carver, Deidra Crisp, Eric Crisp, Billy Booth Crisp, Brooke Ford and Shelley Vaughn; her great-grandchildren, Ashley Wiggins, Brian Rhea, Stacey Burchfield, Zoe Burchfield, Elyse Burchfield, Hunter Burchfield, Samantha McCollum, Cody Shafer, Carter Corbin, Wyatt Corbin, Holland Corbin, Braxton Corbin, Paisley Corbin, Madison Corbin, Logan Carver, Quinn Carver, Jensen Carver, Trey Orr, Lyndsey West, Will Crisp, Dalton Crisp, Carson Crisp, Dawson Crisp, Bryson Crisp, Eli Ford, Lydia Ford, and Katie Vaughn. She has several great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Revs. Coy Adams and William Wayne Adams officiated. Burial followed the service at the Metz Cemetery. The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the chapel prior to the service.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the facility and staff at Graham Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center for the care and attention they provided to Eloise during her time with

them.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to have served the Corbin family.

