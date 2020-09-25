Emma Waldroup

Body

Emma Millsaps Waldroup, 91 of the Ollies Creek community, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Robbinsville.

She was a native of Graham County; the daughter of the late Floyd and Inez Brown Millsaps, and the wife of the late Ross Waldroup. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Betty Waldroup; daughter, Dorothy Waldroup; daughter-in-laws, Debbie Waldroup and Janice Waldroup; brothers, Leonard Millsaps, Jewel Millsaps, William Millsaps; and sisters, Lucille Owenby and Edna Early.

She is survived by her sons, Richard Waldroup and Rex Waldroup both of Robbinsville, N.C.; grandchildren, Johnny Waldroup, Jared Waldroup, Jeremy Waldroup and McKalyn Parker; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at the Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. James Millsaps officiated.

