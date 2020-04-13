Hilma Keever

Body

Hilma Jenkins Keever, 87, of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Bonnie Holder Jenkins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kay Keever; her daughter, Rita Corbin; her son, Calvin Keever; her grandson, Jason Matthew Keever; her brother, Arlin Jenkins; and her sister, Doris Shope.

Hilma will be remembered for her love of her family; she cherished every moment she spent with them. Her laugh was contagious. Her ability to strike up a conversation with anyone was unmatched and her sparkling blue eyes will never be forgotten. But most importantly, her faith in Christ was strong and it carried her through many trying times, including the loss of her husband, her children and her grandson.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Joe Immel of Robbinsville, N.C.; her son and daughter-in-law, Marshall and Sheila Keever of Stockbridge, Ga.; her brother, Clell Jenkins of Byron, Ga.; her sister Juanita Shope of Bessemer City, N.C.; and her son-in-law, Billy Corbin of Robbinsville, N.C.

She had 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus and Executive Order No. 121 issued by Gov. Roy Cooper, the family had a private graveside service at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Old Mother Cemetery. The Rev. Rance Shuler officiated.

Plans for a Celebration of Hilma’s life will be announced as they become available.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to be serving the Keever family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.

Please feel free to call the funeral home and we will gladly add your name to the guest registry and convey your sympathy to the Keever family.