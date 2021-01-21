Body

Logan Millsaps, 22 of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

He was the son of the late Jerry and Tina Evans Millsaps.

Logan is survived by his fiancée, Shelby Jones; his daughter, Caislee Shay Millsaps; and his sisters, Rainie Millsaps and Melissa Martin, all of Robbinsville, N.C.

He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who will cherish his memory.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Carver Cemetery. The Rev. James Millsaps officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Millsaps family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.