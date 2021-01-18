Body

Roy Lee Smith, 57 of Circle Street in Robbinsville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his residence.

He was a native of Graham County, and the son of Mandalline Mashburn Smith and the late Jessie Leroy Smith. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Buddy Smith and Nolan Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Keith Smith; sons, Matthew Smith of Murphy, N.C. and Robert Adams of Robbinsville, N.C.; daughters, Rachael Harris of Robbinsville, N.C and Rebecca Smith of Bryson City, N.C.; and sisters, Nettie Satterfield, Janet Williams, Connie Moore, Tammie Mashburn and Mavis Jenkins, all of Robbinsville, N.C. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Andrew, Kristofer, Precious Harris, Bree, Eve, Neomi Felton and Tyler Holland.

Complete arrangements will be announced later, due to the upcoming weather conditions.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Smith Family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.