Willa Mae Millsaps

Willa Mae Sawyer Millsaps, 67, of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Willard and Mary Jane Sawyer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Shannon David Sawyer.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kitty Britton of Robbinsville, N.C.; her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria Sue and Harry Lee Adams, of Robbinsville, N.C.; and her brother, Johnny Sawyer of Robbinsville, N.C.

Her grandchildren are Abel Britton, Savannah Sawyer, Braxton Sawyer, Shianne Sawyer, Willard Sawyer and Abbi Sawyer. She has two great-grandchildren: Shannon Piper and Rolan Sawyer.

Due to the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus and the restrictions resulting from the Executive Order issued by Governor Roy Cooper, the family will have a private graveside service at Santeetlah Cemetery.

